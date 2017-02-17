Latest from the John Swallow corruption trial: Will Jeremy Johnson again refuse to testify?

The John Swallow public corruption trial moves into its eighth day on Friday — halfway through the planned 16 days the court has scheduled for the proceedings. It may not, however, be close to being done.

Much of the testimony has been slower than anticipated and prosecutors are a bit behind in calling witnesses.

One significant delay over the past week: The refusal of imprisoned St. George businessman Jeremy Johnson to testify for two days in a row.

Johnson took the stand for the first time Wednesday and invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination. On the advice of his attorneys, he has also refused to accept an immunity deal offered to him by Salt Lake County prosecutors out of fear that it won't protect him from prosecution by the federal government.