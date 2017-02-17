Quantcast
Latest from the John Swallow corruption trial: Will Jeremy Johnson again refuse to testify?

By connect
First Published
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (26)

The John Swallow public corruption trial moves into its eighth day on Friday — halfway through the planned 16 days the court has scheduled for the proceedings. It may not, however, be close to being done.

Much of the testimony has been slower than anticipated and prosecutors are a bit behind in calling witnesses.

One significant delay over the past week: The refusal of imprisoned St. George businessman Jeremy Johnson to testify for two days in a row.

Johnson took the stand for the first time Wednesday and invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination. On the advice of his attorneys, he has also refused to accept an immunity deal offered to him by Salt Lake County prosecutors out of fear that it won't protect him from prosecution by the federal government.

Third District Court Judge Elizabeth Hruby-Mills found Johnson in contempt and on Wednesday sent him to jail for 30 days. On Thursday, Johnson took the witness stand and again declined to testify.

He is expected back on the stand Friday morning, but it seems unlikely that he will change his position.

The latest from Day 8 of the trial:

Will be updated throughout the day ...

 

