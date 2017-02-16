Johnson clams up again at Swallow trial, finds himself back in the slammer

Johnson, dressed in red jail duds, was ordered to return to court Friday and be given another chance to reconsider his decision.

It was unclear Thursday how Johnson's silence might impact the case. He is seen as a key witness. After all, four of the 13 felony and misdemeanor counts are tied to Swallow's dealings with Johnson or an intermediary. Salt Lake County prosecutors certainly can point to other evidence, but they could be forced to amend or toss out some charges.

At the least, they may have to find another way to provide the testimony they planned to get from Johnson, who is serving an 11-year federal prison sentence and was brought from California to testify.

"You have to pivot," Salt Lake City attorney David Shapiro said. "Find some other way to get where you want to go. I don't think it's different than other decisions you make during trial, though."

The absence of Johnson's testimony also may offer Swallow's defense team a chance to remind jurors that they were promised critical evidence from Johnson — and then didn't get it.

"It's always a problem when you promise a jury they are going to hear from a witness and then they don't," he said. "Jurors are smart. They are going to wonder about it, and I expect the defense will capitalize on that."

Neither prosecutors nor defense lawyers would comment Thursday on the possible effect of Johnson's actions.

Swallow has pleaded not guilty to all 13 counts. If convicted, he could spend up to 30 years in prison.

Johnson's stance stems from a long-running mistrust of the government, specifically federal investigators and prosecutors.

The government has a history of breaking its promises to Johnson and, as drafted, the immunity letter from Salt Lake County prosecutors offers no ironclad assurance of protection, his lawyer Mary Corporon told the judge.

In fact, Corporon suggested, it might be a trap if Johnson makes a misstep or says anything that could be seen as outside the scope of a prosecutor's question.

"The federal government is hot after prosecuting Jeremy Johnson," Corporon said. "Any perceived discrepancy of any description would be found under that exception."

A letter from the U.S. Justice Department, she noted, also "doesn't say it [Johnson's testimony] won't be used against him in trial and won't be used to investigate charges against him."

Corporon also expressed concern that the immunity deal doesn't appear to offer Johnson safeguards in other jurisdictions. That's based on her conversation with Davis County Attorney Troy Rawlings, who, she said, told her that this immunity offer cannot extend beyond the boundaries of Salt Lake County.