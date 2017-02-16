63 pounds of marijuana seized at Millcreek area home

Unified Police seized 63 pounds of high quality marijuana on Wednesday while serving a search warrant at a Millcreek area home.

A 31-year-old man who was arrested has allegedly been selling high volumes of marijuana.

The drugs have a street value of $225,000 to $250,000, said police, who also seized about $23,000 in cash at the home, located near 1550 E. 3100 South.

Detectives began investigating after receiving an anonymous tip. Police said probable cause for the warrant was established after seeing lots of traffic to and from the home, in addition to other investigative methods, according to a news release.