2 dead, 2 seriously injured in head-on crash in downtown Salt Lake City

First Published      Updated 1 hour ago
Two people were killed and two others — one a pregnant woman — were seriously injured Thursday morning in a head-on collision near downtown Salt Lake City, police said.

The crash occurred at about 11:30 a.m. at 700 N. 300 West, said Salt Lake City Fire Department spokeswoman Audra Sorensen.

Police said witnesses had observed two northbound cars that appeared to be either racing or chasing, and going in excess of 70 mph, when one of the cars, a blue Chevrolet Impala, jumped a landscaped island and collided head-on with a Honda SUV.

A gray car that also appeared to be racing was being sought by police.

The woman driving the SUV is 7 to 8 months pregnant, police said. She was in serious condition at a hospital

Three teens were in the Impala. Two male passengers were dead at the scene, but the driver was in serious condition, police said.

Police said 300 West would be closed from 600 North to 800 North for several hours.

Investigators asked any witnesses to the crash to contact the police department. They also want to talk to the driver of the gray car.

The Tribune will update this story as more information is available.

 

