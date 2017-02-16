2 dead, 2 seriously injured in head-on crash in downtown Salt Lake City

Two people were killed and two others — one a pregnant woman — were seriously injured Thursday morning in a head-on collision near downtown Salt Lake City, police said.

The crash occurred at about 11:30 a.m. at 700 N. 300 West, said Salt Lake City Fire Department spokeswoman Audra Sorensen.

Police said witnesses had observed two northbound cars that appeared to be either racing or chasing, and going in excess of 70 mph, when one of the cars, a blue Chevrolet Impala, jumped a landscaped island and collided head-on with a Honda SUV.

A gray car that also appeared to be racing was being sought by police.