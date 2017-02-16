2 dead, 2 critically injured in head-on crash in downtown Salt Lake City

Two people were killed and two were critically injured Thursday morning in a head-on collision near downtown Salt Lake City, fire officials said.

The crash occurred at about 11:30 a.m. at 700 N. 300 West, said Salt Lake City Fire Department spokeswoman Audra Sorensen.

A 25-year-old pregnant woman was involved, but Sorensen could not immediately confirm her condition.

The Salt Lake City Police Department reported that 300 West was closed from 700 North to 800 North, police said.

The Tribune will update this story as more information is available.