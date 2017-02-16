Man who died from injuries in Echo Canyon accident identified

A man who died from injuries suffered in a Feb. 14 crash on Interstate 80 in Echo Canyon has been identified as 62-year-old Jefferey A. Howard, of Kemmerer, Wyoming.

Howard was driving west when his pickup truck clipped the back of a semitrailer and went over a guardrail, rolling down an embankment into a stream, according to a news release by the Utah Highway Patrol.

Howard was ejected and found floating facedown by a Utah Department of Transportation employee, who pulled him out of the water and started CPR, the release says. He was taken to a Salt Lake City hospital, where he later died.