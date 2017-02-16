House panel gives unanimous support to campus free speech bill

A bill protecting free speech rights on public college and university campuses sailed through committee with a unanimous vote on Thursday.
HB54 designates the outdoor areas of a campus as public forums, and allows for legal action if expression is limited in those areas without narrowly-tailored, viewpoint-neutral criteria.
Bill sponsor Rep. Kim Coleman, R-West Jordan, said there have been instances where campus administrators have limited speech to certain areas, or required prior approval for demonstration or assembly.
She also referenced a 2015 incident at Dixie State University, in which three students sued the school after being told they violated school policy by distributing fliers lampooning former President George W. Bush without receiving permission in advance.