House panel gives unanimous support to campus free speech bill

Dixie altered its policies as a result of the lawsuit, but Coleman said there is a need to preserve spontaneous acts of constitutionally-protected expression.

"Their rights were denied by the institution," Coleman said of the Dixie State University students. "If that would have been our standard, we wouldn't be a country."

Marina Lowe, legislative counsel for the ACLU of Utah, spoke in support of the bill. Diversity of thought is a key component of higher education, she said.

"I can think of no more appropriate place to really be affirming the right of speakers to speak than on a college campus," Lowe said.

Spencer Jenkins, assistant commissioner of public affairs for the Utah System of Higher Education, said Utah's colleges and universities have worked to update their free speech policies. He did not speak against the bill, but cautioned lawmakers that the portions dealing with litigation increases the liability of public campuses and, by extension, the state of Utah.

"As far as these institutions go," Jenkins said, "we feel our policies are already in line with what this bill would do."

Members of the House Judiciary Committee approved the bill on a vote of 11-0. It will now go before the full House for consideration.

bwood@sltrib.com

Twitter: @bjaminwood