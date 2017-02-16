Three Utah judgeships open

Two spots on the Utah Court of Appeals and one in 2nd District Court are opening due to the retirement of three judges later this year.

Appeals court judges J. Frederic Voros Jr. and Stephen Roth, and 2nd District Judge Scott M. Hadley, are retiring Aug. 1.

The Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice is accepting applications for the position on the 2nd District Court — which covers Davis, Morgan and Weber counties — until 5 p.m. Feb. 28.

The deadline to submit an application for the Court of Appeals spots is 5 p.m. March 13.

Application forms and instructions are available at www.justice.utah.gov.