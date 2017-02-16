Quantcast
Fire destroys main building at Utah County shooting range

A fire at a Utah County shooting range destroyed the business' main structure early Thursday, according to the Unified Fire Authority.

Crews were dispatched about 1:15 a.m. to Wasatch Wing and Clay, which is near Cedar Fort in unincorporated Utah County and about 10 miles west of Lehi, UFA paramedic/firefighter Taylor Sandstrom said.

The log cabin-style main building was engulfed in flames when firefighters got to the site, about two miles off a main road, he said.

Firefighters from the Unified Fire Authority, Lehi and Saratoga Springs contained the fire and remained on site all night to watch for hot spots, Sandstrom said.

There were no injuries, he said. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

