Fire destroys main building at Utah County shooting range

A fire at a Utah County shooting range destroyed the business' main structure early Thursday, according to the Unified Fire Authority.

Crews were dispatched about 1:15 a.m. to Wasatch Wing and Clay, which is near Cedar Fort in unincorporated Utah County and about 10 miles west of Lehi, UFA paramedic/firefighter Taylor Sandstrom said.

The log cabin-style main building was engulfed in flames when firefighters got to the site, about two miles off a main road, he said.

Firefighters from the Unified Fire Authority, Lehi and Saratoga Springs contained the fire and remained on site all night to watch for hot spots, Sandstrom said.