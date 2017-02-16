Latest from the John Swallow corruption trial: Jeremy Johnson to remain in custody while attorneys try and solve immunity issue

Johnson is refusing to testify out of fear he could be prosecuted for what he might say. County prosecutors offered him an immunity deal, but Johnson's attorneys say they're more worried about what federal investigators an attorneys might do.

Johnson is expected to get back on the stand Thursday morning so the court can ask if he has had a change of heart.

There is no reason to expect that he has.

Johnson's refusal is a significant wrench in the case for prosecutors. Four of the 13 charges Swallow faces are tied to Johnson.

The latest from Day 7 of the trial:

9:25 a.m.

An attorney for Jeremy Johnson on Thursday told a judge the imprisoned St. George businessman will continue to invoke his Fifth Amendment right not to testify in the public corruption case of former Utah Attorney General John Swallow.

Mary Corporon also asked 3rd District Judge Elizabeth Hruby-Mills to vacate her Wednesday order that found Johnson in contempt after he refused to testify.

That order was a violation of Johnson's due process rights, she said, because the issue of whether Salt Lake County could grant him immunity that would apply also to possible federal investigations or actions was unclear.

Corporon also restated Johnson's fear that past offers of immunity have not held up. She said she understands there are already possible investigations underway in California, Nevada and Utah — where the Davis County Attorney Troy Rawlings is seeking to convene a grand jury — that could involve or implicate Johnson.

Prosecutors disagree and expressed frustrations with Rawlings, whom they said is working to "undermine" their case and "acting like the Tasmanian devil."

The judge didn't reverse her order, but did ask prosecutors to work with Corporon to draft an immunity letter that would suit both Johnson and the U.S. Department of Justice.

Hruby-Mills asked for an update on the draft by 1 p.m.

Johnson, meanwhile, remains in custody.