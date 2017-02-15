Bill would require elected city leaders to reside in their city

Believe it or not, Utah law now does not clearly require elected city officials to reside in their municipalities. The Utah House voted 71-1 to change that on Wednesday.

HB186 now goes to the Senate for consideration.

Its sponsor, Rep. Lee Perry, R-Perry, said he discovered the problem because of an issue in his hometown.

"A member of the city council moved out of the city," he said. "But he bought a piece of property with the intention of moving back to the city. But he was gone. He didn't return, and didn't return. It went on for over a year."