Proposal would allow local sales-tax hike for roads, not transit

Utah County cities would be able to raise local sales taxes to improve local roads — without being forced at the same time to raise taxes for the Utah Transit Authority — under a bill popping up on Capitol Hill.
Rep. Brad Daw, R-Orem, introduced HB367 on Wednesday.
In 2015, the Legislature allowed residents of counties where transit districts operate to vote on raising sales tax for transportation by 0.25 cent per $1 purchase — with 0.1 cent going to UTA or a similar transit district; 0.1 cent going to cities for roads; and .05 of a cent going to the county.