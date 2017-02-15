Utah man accused of shooting So. Utah transformer and knocking out power

A Utah man has been accused of shooting a substation transformer in September and knocking out power in most of Kane and Garfield counties for about eight hours.

A federal grand jury returned an indictment Wednesday charging Stephen Plato McRae, a 57-year-old Escalante resident, with one count of destruction of an energy facility.

The indictment alleges McRae damaged the Garkane Energy Cooperative's Buckskin substation in Kane County on Sept. 25 and caused more than $100,000 in damage. If convicted of the charge, he could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison.

McRae initially was indicted in November with possession of a firearm by a restricted person and possession of marijuana. Wednesday's indictment adds the destruction count to the case and supersedes last year's indictment.