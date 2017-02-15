Quantcast
Street-legal ATVs could be coming to Salt Lake County roads

ATV riders, start your engines. All-terrain vehicles equipped in ways that make them street-legal might be allowed on most roads in Salt Lake County — the only county that currently bans them.

The House voted 62-10 on Wednesday to endorse HB82 to allow that, and sent it to the Senate for consideration.

"It's a matter of fairness," said Rep. Mike Noel, R-Kanab, the bill's sponsor. He said state law for years has mandated allowing street-legal ATVs on roads everywhere else in the state, but exempted Salt Lake County.

He said ATV enthusiasts have tried for years to persuade the county and cities to allow it, but still no streets in the county permit street-legal ATVs.

Rep. Bruce Cutler, R-Murray, asked why legislators should override decisions by local officials. Noel said the state handles vehicle registration, and mandates in all other cases that street-legal vehicles be allowed. For example, cities cannot ban motorcycles.

Noel did amend his bill somewhat. It still would ban ATVs in Salt Lake County on any highway with a speed limit of 50 mph or higher. It would also allow cities and the counties to ban ATV on specific roads where they may be dangerous, but must post the ban there.

ATV drivers on city roads also must hold a valid driver license, and have the required insurance coverage.

Rep. Lee Perry, R-Perry, a Highway Patrol lieutenant, supported the bill.

"In many cases it is safer than a bicycle, but we allow those out there," he said. He adds it would allow people to drive to some trails, such as in Butterfield Canyon, without transporting them in trailers first.

 

