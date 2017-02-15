Street-legal ATVs could be coming to Salt Lake County roads

ATV riders, start your engines. All-terrain vehicles equipped in ways that make them street-legal might be allowed on most roads in Salt Lake County — the only county that currently bans them.

The House voted 62-10 on Wednesday to endorse HB82 to allow that, and sent it to the Senate for consideration.

"It's a matter of fairness," said Rep. Mike Noel, R-Kanab, the bill's sponsor. He said state law for years has mandated allowing street-legal ATVs on roads everywhere else in the state, but exempted Salt Lake County.

He said ATV enthusiasts have tried for years to persuade the county and cities to allow it, but still no streets in the county permit street-legal ATVs.