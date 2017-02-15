Senate poised to OK removing party diversity rules from state boards

Sen. Margaret Dayton, R-Orem, the bill's Senate sponsor, said HB11 would allow for the most qualified candidates to serve on boards and commissions independent of party affiliation.

"This is more inclusive for the nonaffiliated voters as well as the majority and minority parties," she said.

Her Democratic colleagues opposed the bill, saying it abandons a principle of state government that was intended to ensure diversity of opinion.

"We have become so partisan that just the mention of partisanship divides us," said Senate Majority Leader Gene Davis, D-Salt Lake City.

Sen. Jim Dabakis, D-Salt Lake City, said that behind the legal language of HB11 was an attempt to ensure conservative control of state boards.

"We understand exactly what's happening here," he said. "You understand it, I understand it, everybody understands it."

Republicans control the state Senate 21-5 and the House 62-13. They also hold every statewide office and all six congressional seats.

Just two Republican senators joined Democrats in voting against the bill.

He said there are many Utahns who disagree with the Republican party, and their perspective and input is being dismissed.

"If there's only one perspective, if there's only one point of view, it hurts our state," he said.

But while the law may have been intended to promote diversity, the practical result has been an inefficient appointment method that leaves positions unfilled, said Sen. Jacob Anderegg, R-Lehi.

And by failing to properly staff board and commissions, Anderegg said, the state sends a message that their work doesn't matter.

"Many of these positions are sitting vacant and the governor's hands are tied," Anderegg said.

Sen. Todd Weiler, R-Woods Cross, said opposition to HB11 is based in a misunderstanding of what current law requires.

While there is a cap on the number of members from the same party, he said, the law does not require that multiple parties be represented.