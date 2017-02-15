Business coalition forms to defend ‘non-compete’ clauses

Matt Browning, chief operating officer for Snap Finance, speaking for the group, said that last year, "The business community was blindsided by proposals to eliminate the opportunity to offer non-compete clauses."

He added, "We believe that other ill-advised attempts are in the works."

For example, Rep. Brian Greene, R-Pleasant Grove, is pushing HB83 to change laws about non-compete clauses. It would ban enforcing them if the employer did not give extra compensation for the clause, and is terminated without cause within one year of being hired.

Last year, a bill that started out seeking to ban non-compete clauses was turned on its head by heavy lobbying by businesses, and ended up instead making clear that the clauses are allowed, albeit with some restrictions.

That included limiting to one year the period that such clauses could require an employee not to work for a competitor after leaving a job. Also, if an employer tries to enforce a non-compete clause but loses the legal action, he or she could be held liable for the court costs.

Browning said banning non-compete clauses would have "weakened Utah businesses, jeopardized Utah jobs, impeded investment and been detrimental to all Utahns," and said current Utah laws have helped create one of the strongest economies in the country.

He said the new coalition is "dedicated to defending the freedom of employees and businesses to define their relationship without undue government interference."

Bruce Hough, president of Nutraceutical, said the group believes that trying to ban non-compete clauses "was a solution that, in our opinion, was in search of a problem."

However last year, House Speaker Greg Hughes fought hard to ban the clauses that allow some employers to fire people and keep them from working in their field.

"If you are a right-to-work state, the public needs the right to walk. Fire them for any reason, but they have to be able to fill out an application and get a job," he said.