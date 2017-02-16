Gov. Gary Herbert holds monthly news conference

Gov. Gary Herbert will tape his monthly news conference Thursday at the studios of KUED on the University of Utah campus.

Among topics expected to be raised at the session with reporters is the growing number of outdoor retailers frustrated with state leaders' antagonism toward the new Bears Ears National Monument. Herbert has defended his administration's record on public lands and has said he is committed to ensuring that Utah remains a public lands state regardless of whether the Republican effort to take control of federal lands prevails or fails.

Other potential topics include some controversial bills in the Legislature, including one to allow carrying a concealed gun without a permit and another that would prohibit consideration of racial, gender and other diversity matters by the panels set up to screen and recommend judicial candidates to the governor.