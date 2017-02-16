Gov. Gary Herbert gives President Trump tough review

President Donald Trump is like a first-time plumber trying to fix a leaky pipe: inept, inexperienced and a little unaware, according to Gov. Gary Herbert, who made the comment at a Thursday news conference.

"You might make a stumble here and there and maybe use a wrong wrench," Herbert said about the new administration's perceived lack of political experience.

The Republican governor offered the unfavorable review of Trump's first month in office with specific disapproval of the president's messages on social media.

"I think some of the rhetoric I'd appreciate toning down just a bit," he said. "The big joke is: Can we just take away his phone so he doesn't tweet as much?"