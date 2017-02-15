‘Impairment’ a possible factor in head-on crash that killed 3, injured 2, Utah Highway Patrol says

Impairment may have been a factor in a triple fatality crash on Tuesday — caused when the driver of one car crossed the centerline and collided head-on with another car on Highway 40 near Heber, the Utah Highway Patrol reported Wednesday.

The possible impairment of Miguel J. Huitron, 27, of Salt Lake City, who was pronounced dead at the scene, is being investigated as a factor in the 7:16 a.m. crash, the UHP said.

Huitron was driving eastbound in Honda Civic when he crossed the line a couple of miles north of Heber and crashed into a westbound Kia Rio.