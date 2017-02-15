Holladay City leaders propose taking the pledge to pay online taxes

"I believe it is my moral duty to pay sales tax on internet purchases. I have come to believe this is a serious problem as far as municipal finances are concerned," he said.

Gunn said his resolution was inspired by the example of Rep. Patrice Arent, D-Millcreek, who has paid these taxes for years. He realized he was not following state law and pledged to do so along with his wife.

The resolution, which is scheduled for a Council vote Thursday, states Utah law requires an online buyer to pay sales tax directly to the state when the seller does not do so.

"The purpose is to spark other municipalities' leadership to do the same, and from that the public would take the initiative based on our resolution to do the same," Holladay Councilman Mark Stewart said.

He said many Utahns are most likely unaware they are required to pay sales tax on internet purchases and the council hopes to change that by raising public awareness and focusing some attention on the issue.

The proposed pledge explains sales tax revenues make up a large portion of the budgets of Utah cities and towns.

"Companies and business are selling products online and cities are missing out on those sales tax." Stewart said.

No one can say exactly how much revenue is being lost on online taxes that are legally owed but not paid. Recently, the governor's office put the statewide figure at around $200 million annually — but that is merely an estimate.

During the last tax year, 16,555 Utahns reported and paid online taxes totaling $1.27 million, according to Utah State Tax Commission spokesman Charlie Roberts. Those forthright taxpayers represented just 1.2 percent of all returns filed.

An agreement between the state and Amazon has that online retail giant now collecting sales tax on its transactions with Utahns, but that deal took effect Jan. 1 and it is unknown yet how much additional revenue that will bring to state and local coffers.

— Editor Dan Harrie contributed to this report.