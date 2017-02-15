Utah police finding an ‘alarming’ amount of drugs on the state’s highways

The Utah Department of Public Safety demonstrated how they have discovered many of the drugs being transported across the state's highways. They wedged a piece of paper with narcotics on it between a door on a car and brought out Bear.

The handler walked the dog to the front of the car, gave it a command and began walking toward the back of the car. A split second after passing the piece of paper, Bear stopped, turned and started barking with nose pressed against the drugs.

Salas said the department last year brought in about 500 pounds of meth.

In each case, the highway patrol and investigations unit have worked together to try and identify the source of the drugs in each case, officials said. After seizing drugs on the highway, investigators interview suspects and try and see where they were coming from, where they were going and who they were working for.

Still, authorities are swimming upstream. Salas said the department probably solves about 10 percent of cases.

"Based on the amount of methamphetamine out of California, you have to look at Mexico and how cartels are organized," Salas said.

Authorities said that despite big-ticket busts this year, they're still catching drugs passing through Utah because there's a market for them in the United States.

"Part of it is ... if the demand is there, the supply is going to be there," Capt. Tyler Kotter said. "You talk about there being a lot of methamphetamine, that's because people are buying it."

