From refugee to college degree: New U.S. citizens graduate with help from U.

The trio said their success may not have been possible without the Refugee Program at the David Eccles School of Business. It serves all U. of U. students who arrived here as refugees. The program helps with books, tuition and housing.

When Sin graduates, she plans to spend two years in the Thailand camp teaching refugees how to stay healthy.

"They have nothing to promote health care," she said.

Awan wants to put her social work skills to work in Salt Lake City's Sudanese community.

"I would like to help the refugee community become empowered," she said. "Especially when it comes to women — to teach them to be strong and get educated."

Acharya will continue to pursue nursing here in Salt Lake City.

"I am amazed at the help of the Utah community," he said. "So I want to stay here and help this community."

The Refugee Program began offering scholarships about three months ago, said director Michelle Conley.

Three years ago, the Eccles School of Business added the Refugee Education Initiative, underwritten by real estate magnate Roger Boyer.

The initiative, recently incorporated into the U.'s refugee program, provides counseling and tutoring, as well as support, such as dental care, vision care and mental health care. Many students who have fled war-torn countries have never visited a dentist or had an eye exam, said U. of U. spokeswoman Sheena McFarland.

The goal of the program and the initiative is to help students graduate with a university degree and find jobs, Conley said.

It includes 92 students who come from Afghanistan, Bhutan, Burundi, Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ethiopia, Iran, Iraq, Myanmar, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Sudan and Sudan. They speak more than 36 languages, and their average GPA is 3.2.

"The benefit these people make to society can't be overestimated," Conley said. "Supporting them as they work to further their education is particularly impactful because the effects of their success reverberate throughout the community."

The refugees who have come through difficult circumstances are resilient and motivated.