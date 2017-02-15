Utah couple charged with voyeurism for allegedly taking videos using a drone

An Orem couple who allegedly used a camera on a drone to take footage of people in their bedrooms and bathrooms have been charged with voyeurism.

Aaron Dennis Foote, 39, and Terisha Lee Norviel, 34, are each charged in 4th District Court with one count of voyeurism using concealed or disguised electronic equipment, a class A misdemeanor.

The charges were filed Jan. 19, and the court docket shows scheduling hearings set for Feb. 24 for Norviel and March 3 for Foote.

According to an affidavit for a search warrant, an Orem man saw a drone flying low outside his bathroom window on Dec. 3, followed it as it flew away from his home and picked it up after it landed in a nearby church parking lot.