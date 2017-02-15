Bill to give teachers at low-income schools a bonus clears Utah House committee without a vote to spare

Roughly 5 percent of Utah teachers would be eligible — described as Utah's "rock stars" by Winder — with bonuses awarded if those teachers remain at or transfer to one of the state's 100 most economically impacted campuses.

"Let's give it a chance," Winder said, "and see what it can do."

The House Education Committee first heard the bill two weeks ago, with members adjourning without a vote. Since then, Winder drafted a substitute bill that requires participating school districts to match the program's state funding, which cut the measure's price tag from roughly $900,000 to $365,000.

Those changes were enough to secure the minimum support of the committee, which voted 6-4 on Wednesday to advance HB212 to the House floor. (A tie vote results in a bill failing to advance.)

HB212 was not among prioritized funding requests approved by the Public Education Appropriations Subcommittee on Monday. But that panel's co-chairman, Sen. Lyle Hillyard, R-Logan, is the bill's Senate sponsor, and 21 lawmakers have signed on as co-sponsors, including House Majority Leader Rep. Brad Wilson, R-Kaysville.

Winder's proposal is supported by the United Way of Salt Lake and by the Salt Lake Chamber, whose public policy director, Michael Parker, touted the bill as an innovative approach to assisting low-income children.

"This is a targeted intervention with a defined goal in place," he said.

But Sara Jones, a spokeswoman for the Utah Education Association, said the use of MGP places too much weight on standardized test scores, while excluding teachers whose subjects are not included in annual testing, like art, history or social studies.

"About 70 percent of secondary teachers don't teach a test subject," Jones said. "They wouldn't be eligible."

And lawmakers who opposed the bill questioned if the money would be better spent as unrestricted per-student funding, which would allow school districts to create their own pay incentives for high-turnover schools if they choose.

"They should be able to recruit and retain a teacher for that population of students based on demand," said Rep. Justin Fawson, R-North Ogden.

Lawmakers expect to increase per-student funding by 3 percent this year. Each 1 percent increase costs roughly $30 million, with the $365,000 price tag of HB212 roughly equal to a 0.01 percent hike in per-pupil funds.

Rep. Kim Coleman, R-West Jordan, said the state makes "tragic" assumptions about low-income families. And HB212, she said, sends a message that no one wants to teach low-income children and that teachers must be compelled to work with those populations.

She also questioned the validity of MGP as a measure of teacher quality and said the bill could exacerbate turnover at low-income schools by drawing lines between effective and ineffective teachers.