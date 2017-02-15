Utah man gets 16 years in prison for child abuse

St. George • A southern Utah man has been sentenced to prison for abusing and nearly killing his girlfriend's 9-month-old son.

The Spectrum reports (http://bit.ly/2lP8A4U ) that 25-year-old Dakota Woolsey of Hurricane has been sentenced to up to 16 years in prison for child abuse.

Deputy County Attorney Zachary Weiland says the baby was physically abused and the child's 3-year-old brother was also mentally harmed. Weiland says the boy is convinced he will be found dead.

According to the probable cause statement, the baby showed signs of having been choked and had bruises on his chest, neck and back. Officials also found fractured ribs and fracture lower leg bones that appear to be older injuries.