Cedar City man accused of raping sleeping woman takes plea

St. George • A Cedar City man accused of sexually assaulting an unconscious woman has pleaded guilty.

The Spectrum reports (http://bit.ly/2lOZJQu ) that 28-year-old Leonel Morales on Tuesday pleaded guilty to attempted rape as part of a plea agreement. He was initially charged with first-degree felony rape and forcible sexual abuse.

Morales is accused of assaulting a sleeping woman during a party at a Cedar City residence in October.

Sentencing has been scheduled for March 28.

———

Information from: The Spectrum, http://www.thespectrum.com