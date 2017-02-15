Johnson ‘can’t answer’ in Swallow trial, goes to jail for contempt

The judge then ordered Johnson to answer.

"I don't mean to disrespect the court," Johnson responded, with the jury out of the courtroom. "But I can't answer."

Hruby-Mills found Johnson in contempt and ordered him brought back to court again Thursday to see if he has a change of heart.

Johnson is a key state witness. Four of the 12 felonies Swallow faces are tied directly to his interactions with Johnson or an intermediary.

Johnson had been called as a prosecution witness because of Swallow's use of Johnson's Lake Powell houseboat, flights on his corporate jet, involvement in an attempt to stall a federal investigation into Johnson's online marketing company and an effort to get the Utah attorney general's office to sign off on the processing of online-poker payments by Johnson and his partners at a now-defunct St. George bank.

Johnson's silence could result in those charges being tossed out. It also could bring a mistrial motion by Swallow's lawyers because of the businessman's importance to the case. He was named in opening remarks as a key prosecution witness.

Before testimony began Wednesday, prosecutors told the court they had learned Tuesday night that Johnson would clam up.

In response, Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill offered Johnson immunity to protect him from prosecution for anything he might say on the stand.

That brought Johnson's lawyers, Mary Corporon and Karra Porter, to court to explain that Johnson was resisting testimony because past promises of immunity had not been honored, particularly by the federal government. Those deals were in relation to the Swallow case and the now-dismissed prosecution of Swallow's immediate predecessor, former three-term Attorney General Mark Shurtleff.

"Mr. Johnson has been here before," said Corporon, adding that those experiences had only bought Johnson more trouble, including a Federal Election Commission lawsuit over political donations funded by Johnson and made through so-called straw donors.

Johnson was convicted in federal court last year on eight charges of providing false information to a bank. At the same time, a jury acquitted him of 78 other charges.

Corporon said Johnson was overcharged and unfairly prosecuted and fears federal authorities could go after him again.

"From our perspective, and everything that has transpired since, that prosecution indicates that the federal government will bend every possible effort to prosecute Mr. Johnson and to do so as vigorously as possible," Corporon said. "State grants of immunity will mean nothing."

Johnson's refusal to testify sent prosecutors scrambling to also secure a federal immunity grant from the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C.