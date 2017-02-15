Latest from the John Swallow public corruption trial: Unclear when, or if, Jeremy Johnson will testify

Reed told the jury he called Shurtleff to tell him, "We can't do this."

"His response to me was, 'Well, I kinda already told them that we would,' " Reed said.

Swallow has pleaded not guilty in 3rd District Court to 13 felony and misdemeanor charges, stemming from allegations of fostering a pay-to-play climate inside the attorney general's office.

The latest from Day 6 of the trial:

9:20 a.m.

Before court got underway Wednesday, prosecutors gave Judge Elizabeth Hruby-Mills a rundown of expected witnesses. The list included an attorney and the director of the state's consumer protection agency, but not Jeremy Johnson.

Johnson is the imprisoned St. George business man who gave campaign dollars to Mark Shurtleff and later reached out to John Swallow for help with a Federal Trade Commission investigation of his online marketing business.

That is an effort that Johnson told Shurtleff about in 2012, calling it an attempt to bribe then-Sen. Harry Reid, D-Nev. Shurtleff took that information to the FBI.

Johnson also let Swallow use his private plane, a house in St. George and a $1 million houseboat on Lake Powell — events that are tied to one of the gift charges Swallow faces.

On Wednesday, Swallow's defense team asked the court why prosecutors had left Johnson off their list of witnesses.

Deputy Salt Lake County District Attorney Chou Chou Collins said that her office heard late Tuesday that Johnson's attorneys don't want him talking to anyone.

Collins said that leaves her unclear about whether he can be called as witness. She said her co-counsel, Fred Burmester was trying to sort out the issue.