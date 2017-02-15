Latest from the John Swallow public corruption trial: Unclear when, or if, Jeremy Johnson will testify

Day six of former Utah Attorney General John Swallow's public corruption trial began Wednesday with the cross-examination of Assistant Utah Attorney General Scott Reed.
Reed, who was hired by former Utah Attorney General Mark Shurtleff and later worked for Swallow, is the prosecutor who negotiated a 2008 plea deal for businessman Marc Sessions Jenson.
On Tuesday, Reed told a jury that Shurtleff's interest in the case was unusual and frustrating, because it appeared Shurtleff was negotiating a backdoor deal directly with Jenson and Tim Lawson, Shurtleff's so-called "fixer.".
The proposal, Reed testified, was far more lenient than what he thought was appropriate. Reed said he had talked to Jenson's defense team about a deal that included pleading guilty to a pair of felonies and a restitution payment for the victims of $4.1 million. But in an email, he learned Shurtleff had discussed offering Jenson a no contest plea-in-abeyance that included no money for victims.