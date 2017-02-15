Quantcast
Latest from the John Swallow public corruption trial: Unclear when, or if, Jeremy Johnson will testify

By connect
Day six of former Utah Attorney General John Swallow's public corruption trial began Wednesday with the cross-examination of Assistant Utah Attorney General Scott Reed.

Reed, who was hired by former Utah Attorney General Mark Shurtleff and later worked for Swallow, is the prosecutor who negotiated a 2008 plea deal for businessman Marc Sessions Jenson.

On Tuesday, Reed told a jury that Shurtleff's interest in the case was unusual and frustrating, because it appeared Shurtleff was negotiating a backdoor deal directly with Jenson and Tim Lawson, Shurtleff's so-called "fixer.".

The proposal, Reed testified, was far more lenient than what he thought was appropriate. Reed said he had talked to Jenson's defense team about a deal that included pleading guilty to a pair of felonies and a restitution payment for the victims of $4.1 million. But in an email, he learned Shurtleff had discussed offering Jenson a no contest plea-in-abeyance that included no money for victims.

Reed told the jury he called Shurtleff to tell him, "We can't do this."

"His response to me was, 'Well, I kinda already told them that we would,' " Reed said.

Swallow has pleaded not guilty in 3rd District Court to 13 felony and misdemeanor charges, stemming from allegations of fostering a pay-to-play climate inside the attorney general's office.

The latest from Day 6 of the trial:

9:20 a.m.

Before court got underway Wednesday, prosecutors gave Judge Elizabeth Hruby-Mills a rundown of expected witnesses. The list included an attorney and the director of the state's consumer protection agency, but not Jeremy Johnson.

Johnson is the imprisoned St. George business man who gave campaign dollars to Mark Shurtleff and later reached out to John Swallow for help with a Federal Trade Commission investigation of his online marketing business.

That is an effort that Johnson told Shurtleff about in 2012, calling it an attempt to bribe then-Sen. Harry Reid, D-Nev. Shurtleff took that information to the FBI.

Johnson also let Swallow use his private plane, a house in St. George and a $1 million houseboat on Lake Powell — events that are tied to one of the gift charges Swallow faces.

On Wednesday, Swallow's defense team asked the court why prosecutors had left Johnson off their list of witnesses.

Deputy Salt Lake County District Attorney Chou Chou Collins said that her office heard late Tuesday that Johnson's attorneys don't want him talking to anyone.

Collins said that leaves her unclear about whether he can be called as witness. She said her co-counsel, Fred Burmester was trying to sort out the issue.

 

