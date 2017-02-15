Latest from the John Swallow corruption trial: Jeremy Johnson’s attorney says he will invoke ‘The Fifth’

Reed told the jury he called Shurtleff to tell him, "We can't do this."

"His response to me was, 'Well, I kinda already told them that we would,' " Reed said.

Swallow has pleaded not guilty in 3rd District Court to 13 felony and misdemeanor charges, stemming from allegations of fostering a pay-to-play climate inside the attorney general's office.

The latest from Day 6 of the trial:

12:30 p.m.

Jeremy Johnson's attorney, Mary Corporon, told Judge Elizabeth Hruby-Mills that Johnson intends to invoke his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination and not testify.

If Johnson doesn't testify, it could undermine the state's case against John Swallow, in which four of the charges are directly tied to Johnson, though a mistrial might also be possible because prosecutors told the jury that Johnson was going to be a witness.

Deputy Salt Lake County District Attorney Fred Burmester said state immunity will protect Johnson from any federal charges.

Corporan countered that Johnson has been here before, and that the experience of immunity assurances had bought him trouble.

Johnson fears the feds will prosecute him again, and that immunity is meaningless, Corporon said.

She said federal attorneys have used statements that Johnson had given under an immunity agreement with a state prosecutor against him in a Federal Election Commission lawsuit.

For Johnson to accept the immunity agreement, federal prosecutors would have to agree — something they haven't done in the past, Corporon said.

Burmester said Johnson must take the stand in order to invoke the Fifth Amendment privilege.

The judge took the matter under advisement. Court was to resume at 1 p.m.