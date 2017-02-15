Quantcast
Latest from the John Swallow corruption trial: Jeremy Johnson’s attorney says he will invoke ‘The Fifth’

By connect
First Published      Updated 15 minutes ago
Day six of former Utah Attorney General John Swallow's public-corruption trial began Wednesday with the cross-examination of Assistant Utah Attorney General Scott Reed.

Reed, who was hired by former Utah Attorney General Mark Shurtleff and later worked for Swallow, is the prosecutor who negotiated a 2008 plea deal for businessman Marc Sessions Jenson.

On Tuesday, Reed told a jury that Shurtleff's interest in the case was unusual and frustrating, because it appeared Shurtleff was negotiating a backdoor deal directly with Jenson and Tim Lawson, Shurtleff's so-called "fixer."

The proposal, Reed testified, was far more lenient than what he thought was appropriate. Reed said he had talked to Jenson's defense team about a deal that included pleading guilty to a pair of felonies and a restitution payment for the victims of $4.1 million. But in an email, he learned Shurtleff had discussed offering Jenson a no contest plea-in-abeyance that included no money for victims.

Reed told the jury he called Shurtleff to tell him, "We can't do this."

"His response to me was, 'Well, I kinda already told them that we would,' " Reed said.

Swallow has pleaded not guilty in 3rd District Court to 13 felony and misdemeanor charges, stemming from allegations of fostering a pay-to-play climate inside the attorney general's office.

The latest from Day 6 of the trial:

12:30 p.m.

Jeremy Johnson's attorney, Mary Corporon, told Judge Elizabeth Hruby-Mills that Johnson intends to invoke his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination and not testify.

If Johnson doesn't testify, it could undermine the state's case against John Swallow, in which four of the charges are directly tied to Johnson, though a mistrial might also be possible because prosecutors told the jury that Johnson was going to be a witness.

Deputy Salt Lake County District Attorney Fred Burmester said state immunity will protect Johnson from any federal charges.

Corporan countered that Johnson has been here before, and that the experience of immunity assurances had bought him trouble.

Johnson fears the feds will prosecute him again, and that immunity is meaningless, Corporon said.

She said federal attorneys have used statements that Johnson had given under an immunity agreement with a state prosecutor against him in a Federal Election Commission lawsuit.

For Johnson to accept the immunity agreement, federal prosecutors would have to agree — something they haven't done in the past, Corporon said.

Burmester said Johnson must take the stand in order to invoke the Fifth Amendment privilege.

The judge took the matter under advisement. Court was to resume at 1 p.m.

