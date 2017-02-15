UTA improperly blocking appointment to its board, N. Ogden mayor says

He says UTA has a historical practice to block nepotism for board members and is attempting to put that into writing now.

"Transparency and good stewardship of taxpayer funds requires the UTA board to function without conflicts of interest, actual or apparent," he wrote to The Salt Lake Tribune. The full board has scheduled a Feb. 22 vote on the new beefed-up nepotism policy. "It's not an anti-nepotism rule. It's an anti-Brent Taylor rule," Taylor says.

The saga began in January when the Weber Area Council of Governments — made up of mayors and county commissioners there — voted to appoint Taylor to that group's slot on the UTA Board.

"I ran on a platform of reforming the UTA, representing the taxpayers, trimming executive compensation and making the organization transparent," Taylor said in an interview.

But McKinley wrote to the Weber group saying appointment of Taylor violated policy because his father works for the agency — but otherwise he would be welcome.

"They said their policy 'clearly' prevented me from serving. So I asked to see that policy," Taylor said.

He said he found existing UTA policies mirror state policy and would allow him to join the board as long as his relative was already hired and is not transferred or promoted while he is on the board. He said that is the case, and his father is near retirement.

"Then they changed course and said that it was the 'unwritten intent' of the policy that all family members be prohibited, and the chairman told me he would fire my relative if I took my board seat," Taylor said. Because of the threat, he sought an independent opinion from Dougall, the state auditor.

An email from Dougall to Rep. Justin Fawson, R-North Ogden, who requested the review, said, "I believe UTA is misinterpreting its own policy. As I understand UTA's policy there is nothing to prohibit Mayor Taylor from [serving] on the UTA board."

Dougall said UTA's current policy would prevent hiring any of Taylor's relatives if he were on the board, but doesn't apply "since Mayor Taylor's father is already employed by UTA."

Taylor said, "After this opinion, the UTA is now changing the rules again by deciding to create a new policy — specifically to prevent me from going onto that board."

He said it amounts to changing the rules after the election — and noted that the Weber commissioners and mayors voted a second time in February to again make clear he is their choice for the board regardless of concerns over nepotism.

Beside, Taylor said, "The accusation of nepotism is a red herring being used to distract from the political reasons that are at the heart of the effort to keep me off the UTA Board."

"I've looked into the issue, and I think he [Taylor] is just getting the runaround," said Pleasant View Mayor Toby Mileski. "He was duly elected by us, but they are trying to block that. I don't think that's right."