Trial begins for Utah man accused of killing perceived romantic rival

"A moment later, Tiffany heard Ted shout, 'I haven't seen her, I swear,' then there was a loud bang," said Deputy Salt Lake County District Attorney Ethan Rampton during his opening remarks.

Trujillo hurried to see what caused what she said sounded like a "crack," and noticed something moving outside. She looked through a small hole in a blanket covering a window and saw a man walking down the driveway toward a silver sedan.

She then found Kelbach face down in a pool of blood. He'd been shot through the eye at close range and died soon after.

In a frantic call to 911, Trujillo described the hair of person she saw — a piece of testimony that defense attorneys sought to highlight.

"It was loose and curly pulled in a ponytail," Trujillo recalled of the man, adding that it wasn't braided or in dreadlocks.

In court on Tuesday, Evans wore his hair in tight dreadlocks that fell past his shoulders. Defense attorneys said Evans' hair looked the same way on the night of Kelbach's death.

Jurors also heard from Sarah Harrison, a neighbor of Kelbach's, who described seeing a black man with long dreadlocks walking up Kelbach's driveway, at 5446 S. Nez Perce Drive (5080 West), as she arrived home from work on the night of the shooting.

Authorities said Evans knew Kelbach and had been to the home before the night of the shooting.

Trujillo told jurors she had met Kelbach only the night before the shooting and returned the next day. It wasn't clear if she had seen Evans before. She said her budding relationship with Kelbach wasn't romantic.

Charging documents say detectives learned from a female acquaintance of Evans' that he "suspected [her] of infidelity with Mr. Kelbach."

Prosecutors said Tuesday that investigators found texts from the day of the shooting in which Evans accused that acquaintance of cheating on him with Kelbach and threatening violence with a gun.

Prosecutors also said they have DNA evidence from a red hat left at the scene that matches Evans, and phone data that links him to the area around the time of Kelbach's death.

Defense attorney Neil Webster used his opening statement to sow doubt into the prosecution's narrative, saying Trujillo had been to the house the night before the killing.

"Perhaps, someone [other than Evans] was there looking for her," Webster said.

Webster also said the phone data wasn't precise enough to be considered strong evidence, and questioned the accuracy of DNA testing.