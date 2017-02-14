House endorses declaring Spiral Jetty as ‘state work of art’

Second chance » Failed to pass last year, but takes major step toward passage.

The Spiral Jetty in the Great Salt Lake is getting a second chance to become, possibly, Utah's official "state work of art," and also the first artwork to be declared a state symbol anywhere in the nation.

The House voted 48-23 to pass HB211, and sent it to Senate. It had passed the House last year, but failed to win final approval.

"We have something here in our midst, something that is internationally recognized as one of the top 10 land art features in the entire world," said Rep. Becky Edwards, R-North Salt Lake, the bill's sponsor. "I think the time is right for us to designate that and recognize and celebrate this beautiful work of art."