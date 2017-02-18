Utah immigrants hunker down in wake of Trump’s expanded federal raids

Pamela is a so-called "dreamer" and was able to stay in this country legally through Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA). When President Barack Obama enacted the policy in 2012, she was excited because "finally," she said, the country was recognizing her existence and giving her a way to go to school, work and build a life.

Earlier this month, she happily watched as her mother and younger sister were sworn in as U.S. citizens at the federal courthouse in Salt Lake City. But she wasn't given the chance.

"It was sort of a relief moment," she said, "that after so long they were able to not live in fear anymore, to have full rights as American citizens and be able to exercise those rights. It was really emotional. It was a day of joy and excitement, and I was just really happy for them."

As families are being separated and more undocumented immigrants are being detained — including one person with DACA status in Washington state — the situation is becoming "really scary" for people like Pamela.

She hasn't been back to Peru since she came to the U.S. as a child and the family she knows lives here, she said, but there is a chance now that they could be separated.

"I've gone to school here. I've gotten married here," she said. "My life is here."

But officials at Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) say last weekend's operations were nothing out of the ordinary.

Carl Rusnok, a regional spokesman for ICE, said that arrests and immigration enforcement operations occur daily nationwide. "They're getting criminal aliens off the streets, for goodness sakes," he said.

The uproar is the product of misleading information from groups and media outlets that have been irresponsible, he said, labeling it "fear-mongering."

Immigrant advocates, however, see the fear-mongering coming from the Trump administration, said Richard Jaramillo, president of Utah Coalition of La Raza. "The fear is palpable after all the rhetoric from President [Donald] Trump during the campaign."

Trump has said he will deport 3 million Mexican immigrants, but only the "bad ones."

Activists say that, under the Obama administration, ICE largely went after immigrants who had been jailed for felonies. On Jan. 25, the Trump administration expanded the scope of those targeted to include immigrants with minor offenses or no convictions at all. The recent operations included raids at workplaces and homes.

Although the Trump administration has said it is targeting only criminals, others also are being swept up, Jaramillo said. "When you put out a wide net, you catch many without criminal records."

Michael Keith and his wife, Claudia, live in Orem and say they know the fear too well. Claudia now has a green card, but spent years in the U.S. illegally.