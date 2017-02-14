Chaffetz plans to probe Trump’s handling of classified info, says door not shut on Flynn investigation

Washington • House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz says he is open to investigating President Donald Trump's now-former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, and plans to launch a probe into how Trump and his aides handled — and possibly mishandled — classified materials last weekend at his Florida resort.
Chaffetz, a Utah Republican who has been under fire for not aggressively scrutinizing the Trump administration, said Tuesday that he initially believed Flynn's resignation had put an end to questions about his conversations with Russia's ambassador to the United States before Trump took office. He told the Associated Press that "the situation has taken care of itself" with Flynn's departure. But now says there is a chance he may look into the situation as more details emerge.