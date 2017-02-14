Quantcast
Chaffetz plans to probe Trump’s handling of classified info, says door not shut on Flynn investigation

By connect
First Published      Updated 47 minutes ago
Washington • House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz says he is open to investigating President Donald Trump's now-former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, and plans to launch a probe into how Trump and his aides handled — and possibly mishandled — classified materials last weekend at his Florida resort.

Chaffetz, a Utah Republican who has been under fire for not aggressively scrutinizing the Trump administration, said Tuesday that he initially believed Flynn's resignation had put an end to questions about his conversations with Russia's ambassador to the United States before Trump took office. He told the Associated Press that "the situation has taken care of itself" with Flynn's departure. But now says there is a chance he may look into the situation as more details emerge.

"I always keep that door open," Chaffetz said in a Salt Lake Tribune interview. "That's not a closed door."

Flynn had denied discussing with the Russian ambassador anything about then-President Barack Obama's sanctions against Russia for meddling in the U.S. presidential election but a spokesman later walked that back and said he couldn't recall. The Washington Post, citing nine current or former administration officials, said Flynn did discuss the sanctions with the Russian envoy.

Chaffetz said Flynn's resignation — whether voluntary or forced — should resolve the concern, but "I'm not ruling anything out."

Separately, Chaffetz said he would send a letter to the White House later Tuesday concerning reports of Trump and top aides huddling in discussion of classified documents concerning a North Korean missile test while they were in the middle of a restaurant at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida as other diners looked on.

Photos posted to Facebook by one diner showed the scene unfolding in an unsecured setting.

"There's no excuse for letting an international crisis play out in front of a bunch of country club members like dinner theater," tweeted House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi.

Chaffetz said that is something his committee should look into.

"These types of things are very sensitive," the Utah Republican said. "I don't want there to be a cavalier approach to how classified information is handled."

The letter will go to White House chief of staff, Reince Priebus, Chaffetz said.

tburr@sltrib.com

 

