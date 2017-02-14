Chaffetz plans to probe Trump’s handling of classified info, says door not shut on Flynn investigation

"I always keep that door open," Chaffetz said in a Salt Lake Tribune interview. "That's not a closed door."

Flynn had denied discussing with the Russian ambassador anything about then-President Barack Obama's sanctions against Russia for meddling in the U.S. presidential election but a spokesman later walked that back and said he couldn't recall. The Washington Post, citing nine current or former administration officials, said Flynn did discuss the sanctions with the Russian envoy.

Chaffetz said Flynn's resignation — whether voluntary or forced — should resolve the concern, but "I'm not ruling anything out."

Separately, Chaffetz said he would send a letter to the White House later Tuesday concerning reports of Trump and top aides huddling in discussion of classified documents concerning a North Korean missile test while they were in the middle of a restaurant at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida as other diners looked on.

Photos posted to Facebook by one diner showed the scene unfolding in an unsecured setting.

"There's no excuse for letting an international crisis play out in front of a bunch of country club members like dinner theater," tweeted House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi.

Chaffetz said that is something his committee should look into.

"These types of things are very sensitive," the Utah Republican said. "I don't want there to be a cavalier approach to how classified information is handled."

The letter will go to White House chief of staff, Reince Priebus, Chaffetz said.

