Chaffetz asks White House about sensitive info at Mar-a-Lago, says door is open to Flynn investigation

"Unlike the committee, OGE cannot issue subpoenas, question witnesses, compel the production of documents or take action against individuals who refuse to cooperate," OGE Director Walter Shaub wrote to Chaffetz and the Oversight Committee's top Democrat, Elijah Cummings of Maryland.

Chaffetz previously called Conway's endorsement "wrong, wrong, wrong," and had urged the OGE to probe any ethical lapses.

While Chaffetz has been criticized by Democrats and some constituents for not looking more closely at the Trump administration, Tuesday saw a new push by the Utah Republican to review actions by the White House.

Chaffetz said in an interview that he is taking his role seriously as Congress' top government watchdog even if critics don't think it's enough.

"I expect them to continue to pepper me with those questions. That's legitimate," Chaffetz said, noting that he loves "Democrats' newfound interest" in probing the White House after eight years of President Barack Obama.

"We'll be vigorous in our oversight," Chaffetz added.

Flynn, a retired Army lieutenant general who had been dismissed by Obama as head of the Defense Intelligence Agency, resigned Monday night after concerns were raised that he had improper discussions with the Russian ambassador about U.S. sanctions and then misled Vice President Mike Pence about those conversations. White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Trump had known "for weeks" that Flynn had not been truthful.

"We've been reviewing and evaluating this issue with respect to General Flynn on a daily basis for a few weeks, trying to ascertain the truth," Spicer said.

Rep. Chris Stewart, a Utah Republican and member of the House Intelligence Committee, praised Flynn's military service but said that the president and vice president must be able to trust their advisers and "General Flynn could no longer serve effectively as national security adviser."

"In addition to the breach of trust, I am alarmed to yet again see an example of very sensitive information being leaked to the public," Stewart said, adding that he is troubled by "the seemingly continuous leaks of classified information and the national security problems they inevitably cause. I am committed to ending those leaks."

Cummings said Monday that Flynn was unfit to be the national security adviser and should have been "dismissed three weeks ago."

"Now, we in Congress need to know who authorized his actions, permitted them, and continued to let him have access to our most sensitive national security information despite knowing these risks," Cummings said. "We need to know who else within the White House is a current and ongoing risk to our national security."

Cummings said congressional Republicans have "turned a blind eye" to their duty to oversee the new administration and therefore, Democrats would request investigations by the Department of Justice and the FBI.

Chaffetz, who has unilateral subpoena power, said he may still open a probe into Flynn's contact with Russia, though he hasn't yet decided to do so.

"I always keep that door open," Chaffetz said. "That's not a closed door."