Tuesday’s testimony focuses more on Shurtleff than the ex-Utah A.G. who’s on trial

Swallow was an equal partner, prosecutors contend, in a triangular criminal enterprise that comprised him, Shurtleff and the late "fixer" Tim Lawson — a trio who solicited money and favors from Utah business executives in exchange for legal cover or protection from the attorney general's office.

A prime target of that scheme, prosecutors say, was Marc Sessions Jenson, who has testified to being coerced by Shurtleff into paying Lawson about a quarter of a million dollars for help in resolving a 2005 criminal case.

Jenson's longtime friend and employee Paul Nelson testified Tuesday to witnessing the alleged extortion scheme, but he couldn't say that Swallow played a role.

"Did you think John Swallow was a part of the scam?" defense attorney Scott C. Williams asked Nelson under cross-examination.

"I don't think so," Nelson replied.

Similarly, Williams pressed Jenson's personal assistant, Peter Torres, on whether he had cut checks for Swallow the way he had for Lawson each month between 2007 and 2010, and whether Swallow was someone who might persuade Shurtleff to drop Jenson's criminal case.

"John Swallow was not a conduit for us," Torres said, adding that no money was paid to Swallow from Jenson's accounts.

Torres, who worked for Jenson from 2000 to 2010, also testified that he never saw or was told by others that Swallow tried to shake down Jenson for money. The former Republican attorney general was also never paid for any legal services, Torres said, though Swallow turned up at Jenson's office, looking for work when he was a lawyer in private practice.

Swallow, 54, pleaded not guilty to 13 felony and misdemeanor charges, including counts of racketeering, bribery, accepting prohibited gifts, making false statements or records, obstructing justice, and tampering with evidence.

If convicted by the jury, Swallow could face up to 30 years in prison.

The charges grew out of a multiyear investigation into allegations of a pay-to-play climate inside the Utah attorney general's office before and after Swallow was in office.

Shurtleff was originally charged as Swallow's co-defendant in 2014, but the cases were separated and Shurtleff's case was dismissed in 2016. Lawson was charged in a separate case, but he died in August.

Prosecutors fought for — and won — the permission to use witness testimony about Shurtleff and Lawson in the trial, and they say it supports the second-degree felony racketeering charge Swallow faces.

Nelson and Torres said Tuesday that they knew in 2009 that Swallow would be the next attorney general. It was "common knowledge," Nelson said, and something that Swallow told people.

Wire transfers from Jenson to Lawson also were the subject of testimony from an FBI forensic accountant who combed through the financial records gathered in the case.