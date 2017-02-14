Father of malnourished 12-year-old charged with child abuse

Jaynes' wife, Brandy K. Jaynes, 36, was charged Jan. 9 with second-degree felony child abuse. According to charging documents in the mother's case, the boy weighed just 30 pounds on Jan. 8, the day he was brought by Russell Jaynes to Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George.

The charging documents say the boy's father found him locked in a bathroom with sheets draped in front of it on Jan. 8. The door was locked from the outside with two latches and the father found his son inside lying on the floor with a blanket, the documents say.

Police searched the house and found the bathroom floor covered with what appeared to be feces, the charging documents say. There were a few empty cans of beans and a spoon in the bathroom and a video camera and baby monitor taped to the edge of the shower, the documents say.

Brandy Jaynes' defense attorney has said his client was overwhelmed by a child with "severe special needs."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 30 pounds is about the average weight of a 2-year-old.

An arraignment for Russell Jaynes is scheduled for March 21. Court records show that a summons was issued for his appearance.

Court records show he filed for divorce in 5th District Court on Jan. 31.

Meanwhile, Brandy Jaynes was scheduled for a bail reduction hearing on Tuesday morning. She was being held at the Washington County jail in lieu of $20,000 bail.

