Father of malnourished 12-year-old boy charged with child abuse

Jaynes' wife, Brandy K. Jaynes, 36, was charged Jan. 9 with second-degree felony child abuse. According to charging documents in the mother's case, the boy weighed just 30 pounds on Jan. 8, the day he was brought by Russell Jaynes to Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George.

The charging documents say the boy's father found him locked in a bathroom with sheets draped in front of it on Jan. 8, and then took him to a hopsital. The door was locked from the outside with two latches and the father found his son inside lying on the floor with a blanket, the documents say.

Police searched the house and found the bathroom floor covered with what appeared to be feces, the charging documents say. There were a few empty cans of beans and a spoon in the bathroom and a video camera and baby monitor taped to the edge of the shower, the documents say.

While court documents don't detail the exact child abuse allegations against Russell Jaynes, the type of charge indicate the man is accused of not stepping in to stop the abuse, Brandy Jaynes' defense attorney, Edward Flint, told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The defendant lived in the house during the months police say the boy was locked inside the bathroom, Flint said. He said the mother didn't mean for the boy to be hurt, but was overwhelmed caring for him and the situation slipped out of her control.

The boy is now in state custody.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 30 pounds is about the average weight of a 2-year-old.

An arraignment for Russell Jaynes, who was issued a summons, is scheduled for March 21. Court records show he filed for divorce in 5th District Court on Jan. 31.

Meanwhile, a judge on Tuesday refused to reduce Brandy Jaynes' bail. She is being held at the Washington County jail in lieu of $20,000 bail.

