Fatal accident on U.S. 40 north of Heber snarls traffic

A fatal traffic accident occurred Tuesday morning on U.S. 40 in Wasatch County north of Heber, backing up traffic and closing the eastbound and southbound lanes at River Road, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

Heber police said the accident, at mile marker 14, was in the area of Wasatch Commons Apartments. They were urging motorists to use alternate routes and recommended going through Midway to River Road.

Police also suggested avoiding Northfield Road because of wet ground conditions.

The Tribune will update this story when more details become available.