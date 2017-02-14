3 dead, 2 critically injured in crash on U.S. 40 north of Heber

Three people were killed and two others were critically injured in a Tuesday morning traffic accident on U.S. 40 in Wasatch County north of Heber, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety.

The crash closed the highway in both directions in the River Road until about 11 a.m., according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

Heber police said the accident, at mile marker 14, was in the area of Wasatch Commons Apartments.

The Tribune will update this story when more details become available.