Audit recommends Salt Lake City’s Building Services improve customer service

The division has made "much progress" in the past decade, according to auditor Citygate, with use of technology that is "among the best that Citygate has seen" and a new ombudsman who helps project leaders navigate the complicated permitting process.

The city's top priority going forward, auditors said, should be improving customer service.

"[S]takeholders were very candid and clear that some of those who could invest in other communities have done so, some of those who were uncertain about making an investment to upgrade or expand their buildings have not, and some of those who could avoid acquiring a permit have," auditors wrote.

Several among 165 customers who took an internet survey said the permitting timeframe is shorter elsewhere in the state, while city staff can be hard to reach and seem unconcerned with delays until, one respondent said, they perceive that a customer is "angry." Those involved in small-scale operations said a two- to three-month wait was hardest on them: Without other jobs lined up in the interim, they lose customers and employees.

Reberg said those customers may have a point that there are fewer obstacles to building elsewhere in the state. Salt Lake City is larger, older and more developed than Utah's other municipalities, he said, with a code that has become more complex through the years.

On a business trip to a larger city on the Pacific coast last year, Reberg said developers told him they generally waited 18 months to two years for a permit.

The city can stand to improve its customer service, he agreed. But Reberg said the frustration of some of the surveyed customers — "Illiterate and lying idiots," read one review — also speaks to the nature of the division's relationship with its customers.

"This is an agency where we have to tell people 'No' sometimes," he said. "We have to tell people that you did something wrong, that you can't do things to your property that you want to do, and sometimes we tell people that they started something improperly and they have to fix it."

Salt Lake City Council chairman Stan Penfold said the audit was the result of "several years" hearing about the delays builders face during the permitting process.

"Part of the challenge was they were always sort of anecdotal stories but it was really hard to pin them down," Penfold said. "What I'm seeing in the report is that there are probably some areas where we could be more efficient."

Council member Derek Kitchen, who in February spent four hours with Building Services Director Orion Goff seeing the city's "one-stop shop" for services, said he's pleased to know that "some of the actions don't really require a lot of resources."

Reberg said the city has already hired new plans examiners and created a new queue to help speed up the process. A citywide employee training model favored by Mayor Jackie Biskupski will help improve customer service, he said.

