Nelson told the jury he knew John Swallow from GOP political circles and had supported Swallow's congressional bid in the early 2000s.

He also testified to seeing Swallow twice at the luxury Southern California resort Pelican Hill in 2009 and said that by that time it was "common knowledge" that Swallow was the heir apparent who would run for the attorney general's seat.

Swallow has pleaded not guilty in 3rd District Court to 13 felony and misdemeanor charges, stemming from allegations of fostering a pay-to-play climate inside the attorney general's office.

The latest from Day 5 of the trial:

9:50 a.m.

During his second day on the stand, Paul Nelson told the jury he thought Mark Shurtleff and his "fixer," Tim Lawson, were running a scam on his longtime friend and employer, Marc Sessions Jenson.

Jenson was paying Lawson for access to the three-time attorney general for help resolving a 2005 securities fraud case — an arrangement both Jenson and Nelson testified was made at Shurtleff's behest.

"I thought that was odd," Nelson said, adding that he was troubled that Shurtleff didn't denounce Lawson when questioned about him.

Swallow's defense attorney, Scott C. Williams, asked if Nelson saw or heard that Swallow had played a role in the Lawson deal.

"I don't think so," Nelson said.

—

9 a.m.

On a scale of zero to five, do you think politicians are generally corrupt?

That's one of the nearly 120 questions posed to the pool of 205 potential jurors called for the John Swallow public corruption trial.

The questionnaire, which defense attorneys sought to keep private before the Feb. 7 start of the trial, was made public last week after testimony got underway.

Most of the questions are fairly standard, asking about education, family or medical situations, occupations, church affiliations and biases about the courts or law enforcement.