House committee approves bill to end Utah school grading

Utah's school grading system launched with good intentions of helping schools, Rep. Marie Poulson, D-Cottonwood Heights, said Monday,
But six years of the controversial and perennially-altered program has produced little more than a socio-economic survey of students and frustrating moving targets for teachers, she said.
"School grading has become the public shaming of hardworking schools and educators," Poulson said. "Basically, it's a zip code system."
On Monday, members of the House Education Committee sided with Poulson, voting 6-4 in favor of her bill to end the practice of assigning letter grades to public schools.
Her bill, HB241, would maintain a statewide school accountability system. But rather than measure school performance based on standardized testing, her bill would use additional metrics like Advanced Placement participation and elementary reading levels to rate schools, without a letter and with consideration given to campuses with high levels of at-risk students.