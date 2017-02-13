Speaker: Lawmakers won’t act on nonpartisan ed-board bill

Legislation on hold » Next year school-board elections to be partisan.

A proposal to keep state school board elections nonpartisan is currently stuck in the House Rules Committee and likely to stay there, House Speaker Greg Hughes, R-Draper, said Monday.

Without legislative action, elections for state school board are scheduled to become partisan in 2018, the result of what Hughes called a "hard-earned" compromise approved last year.

But after years of debate on the issue, Hughes said the state needs to see its existing law put into effect before looking to make changes.

Previously, school board candidates were nominated by a committee and placed on the ballot by the governor.