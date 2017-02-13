Speaker: Lawmakers won’t act on nonpartisan ed-board bill

But that process was struck down on constitutional grounds by a federal judge in 2014, leading to two years of debate among lawmakers over how to seat members of the state school board.
Last year, a proposal was adopted that allowed for direct, nonpartisan elections in 2016, followed by direct, partisan elections beginning with the 2018 campaign cycle. Eliminating the nominating committee and the role of the governor resulted in a lively election cycle last year, with elected leaders, including Hughes, endorsing candidates and the Utah Education Association coming under fire for offering financial and networking support to individual campaigns.
Hughes said the nonpartisan elections had the "flavor" of partisanship, without the structure and vetting of the party nomination process.
Heidi Matthews, president of the UEA, warned that partisanship will be harmful, making education candidates more accountable to party platforms than the needs of students, teachers and parents.
The sponsor of the nonpartisan election bill, Rep. Ray Ward, R-Bountiful, said he respects the decision of the Rules Committee, but added that the overwhelming majority of his district, and most voters statewide, support nonpartisan elections for school board members.
