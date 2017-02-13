Salt Lake City joins cities asking high court to uphold rights for detained immigrants

Salt Lake City was one of 20 U.S. cities and counties that has asked the Supreme Court to uphold a landmark ruling on the rights of detained immigrants.

Salt Lake City was among cities and counties in 12 states to sign an amicus brief written on behalf of California's Santa Clara County.

"Certain groups of immigrants — including those with no criminal record and those entering the country to seek asylum — can be held indefinitely without ever receiving an individualized hearing for consideration of their release," said Salt Lake City Attorney Margaret Plane in a Monday news release. "The city has an interest in laws and policies that protect due process rights and allow for individualized consideration for release."