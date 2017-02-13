Quantcast
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

Two injured in Salt Lake City house fire

The Salt Lake Tribune
First Published      Updated 38 minutes ago
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (2)

Two people were taken to the hospital — one with serious injuries — following a Monday morning house fire in Salt Lake City.

Flames were pouring from the front of the home, at 1180 E. Warnock Ave. (about 2500 South), when firefighters arrived on the 6:12 a.m. call, fire officials said.

Five people were in the home at the time. The homeowner, a man in his late 30s, and a woman in her early 20s, were transported to the hospital.

The man was in stable condition later Monday. But the woman remained in serious condition, having suffered severe smoke inhalation and second-degree burns to her face and shoulders, fire officials said.

Three other three occupants of the home got out safely.

The home owner called 911 when one of the other residents noticed visible flames, according to reports.

The fire quickly spread throughout the nearly 3,000-square-foot home, causing an estimated $100,000 damage.

The blaze shut down traffic on Highland Drive between 2200 South and 2500 South for about 90 minutes, fire officials said.

Fire officials said the fire appeared to be accidental, although the cause remained under investigation.

 

COMMENTS
POST A COMMENT      ()