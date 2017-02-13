Two injured in Salt Lake City house fire

Two people were taken to the hospital — one with serious injuries — following a Monday morning house fire in Salt Lake City.

Flames were pouring from the front of the home, at 1180 E. Warnock Ave. (about 2500 South), when firefighters arrived on the 6:12 a.m. call, fire officials said.

Five people were in the home at the time. The homeowner, a man in his late 30s, and a woman in her early 20s, were transported to the hospital.

The man was in stable condition later Monday. But the woman remained in serious condition, having suffered severe smoke inhalation and second-degree burns to her face and shoulders, fire officials said.