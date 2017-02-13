FBI offers reward for information about serial bank robber

In the Draper case, police said a man approached a teller at about 1:20 p.m., displayed a small pistol and demanded money. They said he left the credit union with an undisclosed amount of money and drove away in a white hatchback sedan that appears similar to a Nissan Versa.

Descriptions of the robber vary somewhat.

Draper police describe the robber as a white male, about 45 to 55 years old with a medium to heavy build, between 5-feet-8 and 6-feet tall, with a gray mustache. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and a yellow hat, which might be a Utah Valley University Wolverines hat, according to police.

The Salt Lake City FBI's description puts the robber's height at 5-feet-8 to 5-feet-9 and age at 50 to 65. In addition, the bureau says he has a distinct mole on his left cheek.

A wanted poster released by the Dallas FBI field office describes the Barrel Chested Bandit as a white male with a large build and a light complexion, in his mid-40s to early-50s, 5-feet-6 to 5-feet-8 and 250 pounds.

In each case, the man displayed a small semi-automatic handgun, demanded money and left on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash, the wanted poster says.

"The suspect has worn a ball cap, sunglasses, and blue jeans in every robbery," the wanted poster says. "He has also worn a long- or short-sleeved T-shirt and athletic shoes. In one robbery, he wore a black or gray ski jacket. He has also worn a white mustache or goatee in several robberies."

The robberies outside of Utah took place on these dates and at these locations:

• Aug. 24 – Arizona Central Credit Union, 787 S. Alvernon Way, Tucson, Arizona.

• Aug. 31 – LeTourneau Federal Credit Union, 2301 S. High St., Longview, Texas.

• Sept. 12 – Bank of the West, 500 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., NE, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

• Oct. 18 – First Bank Southwest , 2400 S. Georgia St., Amarillo, Texas.

• Nov. 2 – Alliance Bank, 1226 S. Broadway, Sulphur Springs, Texas.

• Nov. 30 – US Bank – 2300 Louisiana Blvd., NE, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

• Dec. 12 – Amarillo National Bank, 2530 S. Georgia St., Amarillo, Texas.