FBI offers reward for information about serial bank robber

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a serial bank robber dubbed the "Barrel Chested Bandit," who is suspected of pulling heists in four states, including Utah.

The man is suspected of robbing eight banks and credit unions in Arizona, Texas and New Mexico from Aug. 24 through Feb. 4, according to a news release from the bureau's Dallas field office.

In addition, the same suspect appears to be responsible for the Jan. 12 armed robbery at the America First Credit Union at 13866 S. Bangerter Parkway in Draper, a release from the FBI's Salt Lake City field office says.

In the Draper case, police said a man approached a teller at about 1:20 p.m., displayed a small pistol and demanded money. They said he left the credit union with an undisclosed amount of money and drove away in a white hatchback sedan that appears similar to a Nissan Versa.

Descriptions of the robber vary somewhat.

Draper police describe the robber as a white male, about 45 to 55 years old with a medium to heavy build, between 5-feet-8 and 6-feet tall, with a gray mustache. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and a yellow hat, which might be a Utah Valley University Wolverines hat, according to police.

The Salt Lake City FBI's description puts the robber's height at 5-feet-8 to 5-feet-9 and age at 50 to 65. In addition, the bureau says he has a distinct mole on his left cheek.

A wanted poster released by the Dallas FBI field office describes the Barrel Chested Bandit as a white male with a large build and a light complexion, in his mid-40s to early-50s, 5-feet-6 to 5-feet-8 and 250 pounds.

In each case, the man displayed a small semi-automatic handgun, demanded money and left on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash, the wanted poster says.

"The suspect has worn a ball cap, sunglasses, and blue jeans in every robbery," the wanted poster says. "He has also worn a long- or short-sleeved T-shirt and athletic shoes. In one robbery, he wore a black or gray ski jacket. He has also worn a white mustache or goatee in several robberies."

The robberies outside of Utah took place on these dates and at these locations:

• Aug. 24 – Arizona Central Credit Union, 787 S. Alvernon Way, Tucson, Arizona.

• Aug. 31 – LeTourneau Federal Credit Union, 2301 S. High St., Longview, Texas.

• Sept. 12 – Bank of the West, 500 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., NE, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

• Oct. 18 – First Bank Southwest , 2400 S. Georgia St., Amarillo, Texas.

• Nov. 2 – Alliance Bank, 1226 S. Broadway, Sulphur Springs, Texas.

• Nov. 30 – US Bank – 2300 Louisiana Blvd., NE, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

• Dec. 12 – Amarillo National Bank, 2530 S. Georgia St., Amarillo, Texas.

