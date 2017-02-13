Utah teen pleads guilty to firing shotgun inside school

Farmington • A 15-year-old Bountiful teen pleaded guilty Monday to accusations that he took a shotgun to Mueller Park Junior High School in December and fired it into the ceiling before his parents wrestled him to the floor.
The teen pleaded guilty in 2nd District Juvenile Court to third-degree felony shooting towards a building and second-degree felony theft of a firearm. Several other firearms-related charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 23. Because the case was resolved in the juvenile court, the maximum sentence that 2nd District Judge Janice Frost can impose is secure confinement until the youth is 21 years old.