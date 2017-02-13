Utah teen pleads guilty to firing shotgun inside school

Prosecutors initially said they would seek to have the case moved to the adult court system — a move that defense attorney Lindsay Jarvis said she would oppose. Jarvis said in December the boy needs help, not a lengthy stay in adult prison.

On Dec. 1, the boy took two firearms — a 12-gauge shotgun and a 9mm handgun — from his home without his parent's permission. He then took the guns inside Mueller Park Junior High School, according to charging documents.

After firing a shotgun blast inside a classroom, the boy was apprehended by his parents. Bountiful Police Chief Tom Ross has said the boy's parents went to the school looking for their son after they noticed the missing guns.

They were inside the school when they heard the gunshot, according to police. The parents then went to the south wing of the school where the shot was fired, and disarmed and detained the teen, Ross said.

The Tribune generally does not identify juveniles charged with crimes unless they are certified to stand trial in adult court.

