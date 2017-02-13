Quantcast
Utah teen pleads guilty to firing shotgun inside school

By connect
First Published      Updated 12 minutes ago
Farmington • A 15-year-old Bountiful teen pleaded guilty Monday to accusations that he took a shotgun to Mueller Park Junior High School in December and fired it into the ceiling before his parents wrestled him to the floor.

The teen pleaded guilty in 2nd District Juvenile Court to third-degree felony shooting towards a building and second-degree felony theft of a firearm. Several other firearms-related charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal.

Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 23. Because the case was resolved in the juvenile court, the maximum sentence that 2nd District Judge Janice Frost can impose is secure confinement until the youth is 21 years old.

Prosecutors initially said they would seek to have the case moved to the adult court system — a move that defense attorney Lindsay Jarvis said she would oppose. Jarvis said in December the boy needs help, not a lengthy stay in adult prison.

On Dec. 1, the boy took two firearms — a 12-gauge shotgun and a 9mm handgun — from his home without his parent's permission. He then took the guns inside Mueller Park Junior High School, according to charging documents.

After firing a shotgun blast inside a classroom, the boy was apprehended by his parents. Bountiful Police Chief Tom Ross has said the boy's parents went to the school looking for their son after they noticed the missing guns.

They were inside the school when they heard the gunshot, according to police. The parents then went to the south wing of the school where the shot was fired, and disarmed and detained the teen, Ross said.

The Tribune generally does not identify juveniles charged with crimes unless they are certified to stand trial in adult court.

jmiller@sltrib.com

 

