Mountain View Corridor could become ‘Minuteman Highway’

A 14-mile stretch of the Mountain View Corridor in western Salt Lake County might be renamed the "Minuteman Highway" to honor members of the Utah National Guard.

The House voted 62-12 to pass HB192, and sent it to the Senate for consideration — but not before some controversy.

Some Democrats argued that the name appeared to honor the anti-illegal immigration group called the Minutemen, which was active in Utah a few years ago, and suggested amending it to more clearly name if for and honor the Utah National Guard.

The bill's sponsor, Rep. Norm Thurston, R-Provo, said members of the guard call themselves Minutemen, and prefer that name be used.

Also, Rep Kay Christofferson, R-Lehi, questioned if the name would create confusion, since most residents now simply call the stretch the Mountain View Corridor.

Thurston said it is an honorary title that would be marked by several signs provided by the National Guard Association of Utah — but most people would still call it the Mountain View Corridor.

Similarly, he said Interstate 15 throughout the length of Utah is called the Veteran's Memorial Highway, "but we all call it I-15."

One end of the highway designation would be near the National Guard's Camp Williams.

 

