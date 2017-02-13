Mountain View Corridor could become ‘Minuteman Highway’

A 14-mile stretch of the Mountain View Corridor in western Salt Lake County might be renamed the "Minuteman Highway" to honor members of the Utah National Guard.

The House voted 62-12 to pass HB192, and sent it to the Senate for consideration — but not before some controversy.

Some Democrats argued that the name appeared to honor the anti-illegal immigration group called the Minutemen, which was active in Utah a few years ago, and suggested amending it to more clearly name if for and honor the Utah National Guard.

The bill's sponsor, Rep. Norm Thurston, R-Provo, said members of the guard call themselves Minutemen, and prefer that name be used.