After angry demonstration in Utah, Chaffetz returns to more wrath in D.C. over assisted suicide law

"It doesn't faze me," the 49-year-old congressman said at an In-N-Out Burger in his Utah district last Thursday, where he devoured a cheeseburger and french fries moments after his security detail whisked him away from the town hall meeting filled with protesters chanting "Do your job!"

"It's a very, very small minority," he said between sips of a chocolate shake. "It's a very vocal, very frustrated, scorched-earth mentality that's not representative of the average person, certainly not in Utah. It might be in San Francisco or Seattle but not here. Not in middle America."

Instead of Trump, Chaffetz's targets these days include the District, where he also wants to block the city's plan to use local tax dollars to help undocumented residents fight deportation. Two weeks ago, he said the best way for the District to gain a vote in Congress would be to rejoin Maryland, a suggestion that infuriated District activists.

Chaffetz, a Mormon who says he is morally opposed to assisted suicide, contends he is fulfilling hisresponsibility to oversee the District and brushed off any suggestion that he's catering to conservative voters.

"Everything I do isn't because of politics," he said. "I do it because it's right."

Eight years after joining Congress, Chaffetz relishes his role at the center of Washington's rollicking vortex. A ubiquitous presence on cable news shows,the congressman is the GOP's ever-ready flamethrower, using his committee perch to not only meddle in the District's affairs but to savage the IRS and Secret Service, and lambaste former secretary of state Hillary Clinton for the Benghazi attack and her use of a private email server.

Yet, since the election, Chaffetz's refusal to aim his committee at Trump's financial web has fed accusations that the congressman is unwilling to take on his party's leader. Not even his public chiding late last week of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway for promoting Ivanka Trump's clothing line could quell the criticism.

While he was critical of Trump during the campaign, rescinding his endorsement at one point, Chaffetz now crows about the president. After their White House meeting last week, the congressman described Trump's "natural curiosity" as "refreshing," and said that "he was very calm, very nice," and that "it was a thrill to be there."

Chaffetz has repeatedly insisted that he won't lead a "fishing expedition" on Trump, despite what critics - including nonpartisan watchdogs - contend is ample material.

"Very conveniently, this great advocate and apostle for vigorous oversight of the executive branch announced that maybe it was time to put more energy into reform and not oversight," said Rep. Gerald Connolly, D-Va., a member of the House committee that Chaffetz chairs.

The Republican congressman is frustrated by criticism that he is kowtowing to Trump, a sentiment expressed in a recent Salt Lake Tribune cartoon which rendered the president as Jabba the Hutt, holding a miniature Chaffetz in his palm.

"I'm with him," Chaffetz says in the cartoon, beneath the words, "Republicans refuse to investigate Trump's shady dealings."

Between visits with lawmakers at the state capitol in Salt Lake City last Thursday, Chaffetz called aides in Washington, pushing them to finalize a letter condemning Conway that he and Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., sent to the Office of Government Ethics.

"Let's get it out now," Chaffetz insisted, before composing his own tweet to his 225,000 Twitter followers that described Conway as "wrong, wrong, wrong," accompanied by a hashtag of ".Donteverdothis."